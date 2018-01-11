GASTON COUNTY, NC -- North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Dallas Police officer was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning.
According to police, Travis Wells was the officer killed in Thursday morning's crash. Police report he had been with the department for 22 years.
State troopers said the crash happened on Dallas-Bessemer City sometime around 10 a.m. Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck tweeted that he spoke with Dallas Mayor Rick Coleman and local law enforcement leaders after the crash.
The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. State Troopers are currently investigating the crash.
