ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Dalton McMichael High School in Mayodan has been placed on lockdown because of a possible threat.

School officials said they continue to look for the source of the threats. At this time, all students are safe and are remaining in their classrooms. They will not be released until the lockdown is lifted.

There is an increased police presence at the school helping to complete the investigation.

