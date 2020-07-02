ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Emergency Officials are rescuing eight campers from the Dan River Campground this afternoon.

Rodney Cates with the county's emergency management says the Dan River is expected to crest around 1:30 p.m.

He says the campers are in imminent danger but rescue crews need to get access to them quickly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

