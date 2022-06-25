Danbury fire officials search for missing person along Dan River

Fire officials said the person went missing Saturday. Danbury Fire said they plan to continue searching through the night.

DANBURY, N.C. — Danbury fire officials are on the search for a missing person along the Dan River.

Officials said they’re working an active rescue.

Danbury Fire Rescue Chief Logan Whitaker said the search has been ongoing for several hours and will continue.

Fire officials said a person went missing Saturday. Danbury Fire said they plan to continue the search through the night.

Officials were not able to provide any further information.

