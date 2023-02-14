Dancing to end hunger| Hope Fest 4 Hunger to hold 5th annual showcase

"Hope Fest 4 Hunger" tackles hunger in Guilford County by bringing people together to celebrate a variety of cultures through shared dances.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The fifth annual Hope Fest 4 Hunger will be held on February 19 at the historic Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro.

The event helps fight hunger in Guilford County by bringing people together to celebrate a variety of cultures through shared dances. Team leader Debbie Sivret said one in four people in Guilford County is facing food insecurities.

“You can see there is such a need, you know with the inflation of groceries, gas, close to 25% of families are reaching out to the food bank that has never been clients before because there is just that much hunger in our area," Sivret said.

The benefit dance showcase will feature more than ten different cultures in Guilford County including Irish, Mexican, and West African. Hope Fest 4 Hunger has raised close to $100,000 over the past four years with a goal to raise $40,000 this year. A hundred percent of the proceeds go to Greensboro Urban Ministry and A Simple Gesture.

"We have so many cultures and diverse populations in our county, and we just wanted to celebrate that along with trying to raise much-needed funds to help with local hunger," Sivret said.

Donations can be made online, at the event, or with the QR code found on the event’s flyer. Doors open at 1 p.m. with performances starting at 2 p.m. WFMY News 2 Anchor Lauren Coleman will serve as this year's mistress of ceremonies.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.