LEXINGTON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that the state is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of a Davidson County man.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a missing person, identified as Daniel Allan Price, 30, on January 24, 2019. Mr. Price was reportedly last seen at a home on Pearl Drive in Lexington, where he lived with two roommates.

Price's vehicle was found in the driveway at the home but neither he nor his roommates were there, according to a release from the Governor's office.

Shortly after, Price's roommates, Christopher Burgess and Natasha Myers were also reported missing. Deputies said Burgess and Myers returned home on January 27, 2019, but Price did not return and is still missing.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2051, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Editor's note: A photo of Mr. Price was not immediately available. Once we have one, we will add it to this story.

