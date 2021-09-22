The 24-year-old geologist was last seen leaving a job site in Arizona on the morning of June 23rd.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Columbia native Daniel Robinson has been missing for nearly three months, but his family is hoping media attention on other high-profile cases will bring renewed interest in their son's unsolved disappearance.

The 24-year-old geologist was last seen leaving a job site in Arizona on the morning of June 23rd. He was reported missing that same day and authorities launched a massive search.

According to the police. Robinson had not told anyone where he was going or why he was leaving. Investigators said a ping was established on his cell phone but no location data was available due to the phone being off or out of range. It did not appear he'd made any calls or texts after leaving the site.

Detectives learned from family, friends and co-workers that Daniel Robinson’s behavior in the days prior was not like himself at times but there is no indication that he wished to harm himself or leave the area.

About a month later, a rancher found Robinson's jeep on his property approximately four miles southwest of the job site where Robinson was last seen. Daniel's cell phone, wallet and keys were all found in the jeep.

Just over a week later, police said a human skull was found in the area of the job, but authorities determined it was not Robinson's skull, and no other additional human remains were found.

In late August, a private investigator and accident reconstructionist found some suspicious details surrounding the man's crashed Jeep. The vehicle's 'black box' showed airbag deployment but the vehicle was started more than 40 times after airbags deployed and it was driven 11-miles.

The investigators also said the vehicle damage didn't match the terrain where it was found.

Robinson's father, David, has been working with local police in Arizona and has been getting out with volunteers to search.

His father announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts.