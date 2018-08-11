RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday night.

Troopers said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 540 East near the Leesville Road exit. It happened at about 7:50 p.m.

Melinda Scott, 58, of Danville, Virginia was traveling to Raleigh to visit her daughter. She got in an accident in which she sideswiped another car, officials said.

The two cars parked on opposite sides of the highway. Scott walked across the highway, and while returning to her car, she was hit and killed by another car, officials said.

Jerome Waller, 57, of Durham, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Scott. Officials said no charges have been filed.

