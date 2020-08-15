Danville police celebrates life of 98-year-old school crossing guard

“She will be remembered for her kindness and her family said that she never knew a stranger,” the department wrote.

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police celebrated the life of a 98-year-old school crossing guard Friday who served the office for 65 years.

The office celebrated the life of Melba Tanksley.

She died Tuesday.

“She helped three generations of students arrive at school safely,” wrote Danville Police Department on Facebook. “She served a shining example of dedication and professionalism in the community.”

Danville police said Tanksley believed it was her duty to be at her assignment for as long as she was physically able in order to protect those children because she felt like they were her own.

“She will be remembered for her kindness and her family said she never knew a stranger,” the department wrote.

