Danville police investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead, one injured

DANVILLE, Va. — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.
Police said the incident happened at the 700 block of Stokes in Danville, Virginia.
Upon arrival, they said 19-year-old Ja'Quise De'Juan Beard was on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Beard was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 24-year-old female from Danville suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was transported for medical treatment as well.
They said the suspects in the incident approached the victims in a vehicle and shot multiple rounds from the vehicle toward the victims as they were at the front of a residence in the 700 block of Stokes Street.
Investigators believe the incident was targeted and not a random act.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information or knowledge of the suspects in this case contact the Danville Police Department. at 434-799-6510 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.
Police say a cash reward will be given for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.