Danville police investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead, one injured

DANVILLE, Va. — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

Police said the incident happened at the 700 block of Stokes in Danville, Virginia.

Upon arrival, they said 19-year-old Ja'Quise De'Juan Beard was on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Beard was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old female from Danville suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was transported for medical treatment as well.

They said the suspects in the incident approached the victims in a vehicle and shot multiple rounds from the vehicle toward the victims as they were at the front of a residence in the 700 block of Stokes Street.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted and not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information or knowledge of the suspects in this case contact the Danville Police Department. at 434-799-6510 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.