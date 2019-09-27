DANVILLE, Va. — In a gesture of support and recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Danville Police Department patrol vehicles will be getting a new makeover!

The make-over will include a pink ribbon with a police badge inside of it on the front left side of the SUVs.

The custom ribbons were donated by PIP Printing in Danville.

