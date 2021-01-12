Daughters plea for community's help in finding who hit and killed their mother on Thanksgiving night

Cecilia Wallace's daughters said she was likely walking home Thanksgiving night when she was hit and killed by a car. Police say the driver didn't even stop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is desperate for answers after their mother was killed in a hit and run on Thanksgiving night.

Cecilia Wallace, 59, was an avid walker, according to her two daughters, Raven and Brittany Miller.

She'd walk to visit her friends, she'd walk to the store, and she'd walk just for exercise, too.

However, on Thanksgiving night, she took her last walk.

"Imagine how it feels," Brittany said, adding, "Not being able to be there for your parent."

The family is still grieving, although they said it's hard to grieve when there's no closure.

"You never imagine getting a call that your parent has been taken away from you," Brittany said, holding back tears.

The two sisters are searching for justice for their mother.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wallace was killed near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road just before 10 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver of a red Ford Explorer, seen by traffic cameras, hit Wallace and never stopped to render aid or call the police.

"We would just like to know who did this," Brittany said.

Tonight @ 11 on @wcnc:



Cecilia Wallace was killed in a hit-and-run on Thanksgiving while just trying to cross the street. Tonight, her two daughters spoke to me as they seek justice for their mom -- trying to find the person who killed her.



If you recognize this car call CMPD pic.twitter.com/13JG6f6ZQr — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 2, 2021

Police said Wallace was found in a crosswalk after someone called to report a person in the street needing medical attention.

Brittany and Raven wonder if their mother would still be alive if the person who hit her had stopped to help.

"You took a mother away from her children," Brittany said. "You took a grandmother away from her grandchildren."

The intersection is well-lit and well-traveled. Wallace's daughters hope it means someone will recognize the car or know something about the case and call the information into CMPD Crime Stoppers.

They also hope the suspect would just do the right thing.

"Whoever you are -- turn yourself in," Raven said.

Meanwhile, they'll try their best to focus on the pictures and memories left behind of a kind and helpful mother who always reassured them of her love.

"At the end -- before she'd get off the phone, she'd say, 'Mommy loves you,'" Raven said as she started to get emotional, remembering the last words her mother told her.

Wallace's funeral will be held on Tuesday.

If you'd like to help the family, they've set up a fundraiser here to help with funeral costs.

If you have any information about the red vehicle or this case, please call 704-334-1600.

