Dave & Buster's will lay off hundreds of employees and some of them are at its Winston-Salem location.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dave & Buster's latest round of layoffs will affect the Triad.

The company is laying off 229 people with 79 of those jobs from the Hanes Mall location in Winston-Salem.

Dave & Buster's just arrived at that location in May of 2019, bringing 200 jobs.

According to the company, revenue decreased by 87% this year compared to last year.