Renowned Seagrove potter dies, leaving behind legacy of handcrafted memories

David Garner died Feb. 22 at age 71. His community knew him best for his exquisite ceramics, including his popular handprint keepsake plates for babies.

SEAGROVE, N.C. — There are special people in this world who subtly leave handprints on hearts and footprints on souls.

The town of Seagrove is remembering and honoring one such legend -- former public servant, pastor and renowned potter, David Garner.

He died Feb. 22 at age 71. His beloved wife, Debbie Garner, said he had been hospitalized with declining respiratory health.

David Garner served three terms as Seagrove mayor and since 2009 was a pastor, alongside his wife, at Victory Baptist Church. The two also established a prison ministry (Freedom in Christ Ministries), which took a pause during the pandemic.

While faith and family were noticeably his proudest life's work, David Garner's best-known accolades came from behind a pottery wheel. He established Turn and Burn Pottery in 1985, sculpting Seagrove's signature clay into award-winning ceramics.

"David (Garner) was an inspiration to many aspiring potters and shared his love of pottery with countless people during his 45 years at the potter’s wheel. He will be greatly missed," wrote the Seagrove Potters Association.

Known also for ability to appraise hand-crafted, traditional and utilitarian pottery, David Garner always sought to learn and try unique techniques. He made many vases with locally-sourced horse hair and bird feathers.

His craftmanship earned him various awards and blue ribbons, and he received the title of Master Craftsman of the Year at the NC State Fair - Village of Yesteryear.

Garner made handprint and footprint name plates for thousands of babies, including WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus's two children.

"Mr. Garner radiated joy and faith and had a calming presence with his littlest customers -- the Triad babies he adored. After molding their prints, he asked to bless each baby and left a Bible verse or prayer on the back of each keepsake. I smile when I look at my children's plates and proudly display them on their birthdays," Mollerus said.

Debbie Garner emphasized she, their son and his wife plan to keep Turn and Burn open and operating. She said she also promised her husband she would continue pastoring at Victory, where his faith was second to none.

David Garner was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

His son, Jeff McDowell, who wrote the obituary, described his father as "a patient and quiet man with a bigger heart than most were aware."