GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are searching for 56-year-old David Henry Wright.

Wright was last seen on Friday, October 4, at 2400 West Friendly Avenue. He was reported missing at 6:32 Friday evening.

Mr. Wright is described as a black man with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 200 pounds and stands 5'5" tall.

Wright was wearing an A&T t-shirt with the logo "Aggie Dining" printed on the front. He has dark gray work pants and black work shoes on as well. It's possible he's wearing a blue work hat.

Authorities are unsure of Mr. Wright's mode of transportation, direction of travel or destination.

If you see him, please call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.