'The need is great': Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper donate $1.2 million to food banks in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Feeding the Carolinas announced a $1.2 million donation from Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper Tuesday that will benefit 10 food banks in North Carolina and South Carolina.
The $1.2 million donations were a joint effort between the Tepper Foundation and the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation to provide vital hunger relief for individuals and families affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, economic circumstances and food insecurity.
"Assisting with essential needs is a critical and important pillar for our foundations," David Tepper said in a statement. "The need is great, and we are proud to support food banks throughout the region."
Tepper's donation will benefit the following food banks in the Carolinas:
- Food Bank of Albemarle
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC
- Golden Harvest Food Bank
- Harvest Hope Food Bank
- Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- Lowcountry Food Bank
- MANNA Food Bank
- Second Harvest of Metrolina
- Second Harvest of Northwest NC
- Second Harvest of Southeast NC
"We are thankful for the leadership and financial gift by the Tepper Foundation and David and Nicole Tepper Foundation," Mike Darrow, executive director of Feeding the Carolinas, said. "They recognize how important it is to supply nutritious food to families and seniors during this unprecedented time. Our member food banks are on the front line addressing hunger for our friends and neighbors in need, and their support and partnership is greatly appreciated."
Feeding the Carolinas said the donations will be used to assist with building renovations, additional refrigeration space, transportation needs and pilot programs.
