Davidson Co. bakery raises money for grieving family after 3 killed in crash on NC-109

Three people, including two children, died in a crash on NC-109, a loss that shook a Davidson Co. community. Now, they're rallying in support of grieving families.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is grappling with a loss after a car crash on NC-109 in Davidson County claimed the lives of three people, including two children Friday.

It was an incident that rocked their community.

A memorial sits off of NC-109 about a mile and a half south of Cid Road. It's for the memory of the adult and two Davidson County School students, one in first grade and the other in seventh, who died in the crash.

Since the devastating news, the community has been busy coming up with ways to help family and friends suffering.

Cupcake Cuties is taking orders in honor of those killed. Dozens of cupcakes were baked and covered in blue frosting, representing South Davidson Middle School, where the seventh-grader was a student.



They say the proceeds made from the sale will go directly to the family.



Lead baker Sherri Glasscoe says demand has been so high that they're calling in more help.

“Our night bakers are coming in today, they had the day off and they're going to come in and help out this afternoon so it's just great to see the community stand behind this family in such a tragedy,” Sherri Glasscoe of Cupcake Cuties Lead Baker said.

Since supplies are running low, Glasscoe said customers have been offering to help.

"We have run out of supplies, so they have offered to go do our running for us to go get some supplies. So that's helped out a lot, it's just really good, just really good. We did not expect this," Glasscoe added.

The bakery is currently taking orders until Wednesday.

Over the weekend, community members also held a meeting to discuss ways to help.



They say even though it's not their family members, they feel the pain the families must be going through.

"An accident in this community is it's like it's not just our one person's child it's everybody's child this child not only are these two children not only played sports for their school. They played sports on the youth sports, which is a county event. They participated in the taekwondo here in town so it's my neighbor’s child is my child,” Kandi Bramer of Denton/Silver Valley Community Network expressed.

