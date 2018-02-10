DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - Davidson County Register of Deeds David Rickard was charged with assaulting a woman last weekend.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirms Rickard was charged Sunday and went before a magistrate. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and released from custody.

Rickard's court date is Oct. 15. No further information was provided to WFMY News 2.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY