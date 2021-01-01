New year, new name: Davidson County Community College becomes Davidson-Davie Community College

The new name now includes Davie County because the college serves both counties.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The board of trustees at Davidson County Community College made a big symbolic change today by changing the school's name. It will now be called Davidson-Davie Community College. The new name went into effect today.

“We are changing our name to reflect what has always been true – we are a college that proudly serves Davidson and Davie counties," said Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Firquin.

The college’s history goes back to the late 1950s, when communities around the state began exploring the possibilities of developing industrial education centers with funding provided by the North Carolina General Assembly. Local leaders, including Lexington’s Felix Gee and Thomasville’s Doak Finch, rallied their communities to raise the funds to make the dream of a community college reality.

Today, the Davie Campus has grown to include four buildings, emergency services training facilities, and truck driver training grounds. The Davie County Early College High School also is housed on the Davie Campus.