Davidson County Courthouse temporarily closed due to confirmed case of COVID-19

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — According to a Facebook post from Sandie Tysinger Chappell, Davidson County Clerk of Superior Court, the Davidson County Courthouse will be closed until 8 a.m. Monday, July 13, for cleaning following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In addition, the magistrate's office will also be closed, but a magistrate will still be on duty and working remotely 24/7 during the courthouse closure. The magistrate's office will also reopen at 8 am on Monday.

Any emergency and time-sensitive filings can be placed in the Clerk of Court's dropbox, which is in the hallway outside the magistrate's office. According to the post, any filings placed in that box during normal business hours of 8 am-5 pm will be considered and marked as filed that same day.

The Facebook post ended saying: "We regret any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation."

