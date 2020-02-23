DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on or about February 20, in the Simerson Road area of Davidson County.

According to deputies, Nicholas Alexander Allen is believed to be driving a black Dodge Journey with NC registration plate HCV-9093. Deputies say he also may be in possession of a .22 caliber rifle.

"I had a lot of people asking me why did you leave {the gun} accessible – it wasn't!" Mom Judy Riley exclaimed. "It was in a case with its lock and I didn't even know he knew where my key was."

Riley believes he grabbed the gun to sell for gas money. She doesn't believe he would use it.

"I don't want to think about it."

Nicholas left in the only vehicle Riley has. But she says it doesn't matter to her.

"I don’t care about the car, that’s replaceable he’s not."

The desperate search is happening on the ground, and in the air.

On day 5 without a trace, Riley and her family went to a fishing area in Linwood that Nicholas loves in hopes he'd be there. They brought the family dog to sniff out his scent.

"I can't sit I start thinking the worst case scenarios and I can't do that, I cant see anything but the positive outcome."

Nothing turned up on Tuesday.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says they plan to search for the car by helicopter on Wednesday. Investigators were originally planning to go out Tuesday, but weather conditions prevented it. They will be looking for the Dodge Journey overhead, hoping the car will lead them to Nicholas.

Mom Judy Riley says it's so unlike Nicholas to run off without any word.

"He's never went and not contacted us, ever," she explained.

Nicholas is described as having pinkish red hair and blue eyes weighing approximately 130 lbs.

"He's a really quiet kid," Riley said. "I can probably list his friends on one hand which makes it even more harder that he hasn’t talked to them, he hasn’t said anything."

Riley also said they haven't been able to track Nicholas by phone because it's turned off. If he powers it on - they will be able to find his last GPS location.

"I miss him," sister Rebecca Allen said tearfully. "I just miss him so much, I just want him to come home."

She has one final plea.

"Just come home! call me!" she cried out. "Call somebody and tell us you're OK."

If you see Nicholas you should contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105 or your local law enforcement agency.

