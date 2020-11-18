Deputy fired shot that killed 18-year-old at High Point church, investigators say

Investigators say the deputy was in plainclothes at the funeral service investigating a homicide that happened in Davidson County.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have released new details in the shooting at Living Water Baptist Church on Nov. 8.

Police said a Davidson County sheriff's deputy in plain clothes fired the shot that killed 18-year-old Frederick Cox.

Investigators said as the crowd was leaving a funeral service, people started shooting, causing panic outside the church. Police believe the shooters were from a rival gang.

Officers were informed by witnesses that multiple shots were fired from at least two vehicles, a newer model dark gray four-door Dodge Charger and a white four-door sedan.

According to a release, a Davidson County deputy was at the funeral service as part of his investigation into a homicide. Investigators said when the deputy heard shots, he started ushering people to safety. At some point, the officer shot Cox.