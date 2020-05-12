Davidson County deputy hit during traffic control for a church's live nativity scene

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County deputy was hit Friday night while conducting traffic control for a church's live nativity scene.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it occurred at the intersection of Cunningham Road and Sullivan Road near Thomasville. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a vehicle. The vehicle that was hit then hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy was released from the hospital with minor injuries.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.