x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Davidson County deputy hit during traffic control for a church's live nativity scene

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle ran a stop sign at an intersection and hit the deputy's vehicle.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County deputy was hit Friday night while conducting traffic control for a church's live nativity scene. 

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said it occurred at the intersection of Cunningham Road and Sullivan Road near Thomasville. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a vehicle. The vehicle that was hit then hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy was released from the hospital with minor injuries. 

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Related Articles