DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Davidson county.

The sheriff's office said the call came in around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning as a disturbance between a father and a son at at a home on Pinehaven Dr. in Lexington.

No word yet on exactly what happened when deputies arrived.

Officials on scene said the suspect was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.