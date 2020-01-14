DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The SBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Davidson County.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday deputies were called to Kanoy Road for a disturbance call involving a female being "attacked."

While on the scene an SUV came through a garage door and hit a Davidson Co. deputy standing in the parking lot.

Deputies say the driver in the SUV would not stop and that's when shots were fired.

Shortly after, the car was stopped and the driver was transported to the hospital.

The deputy who was hit was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Another suspect from inside the business where deputies were initially called, was also taken into custody.

Again the SBI will now conduct an investigation since shots were fired.