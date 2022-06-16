Former Triad school administrator, pastor facing up to 6 years in prison, accused of sex crimes

Jason Wesley Keller, 45, of Pfafftown, former school administrator at Union Grove Christian School was sentenced to five active sentences of 12 to 15 months in jail.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Triad school administrator and pastor is facing up to six years in prison after he was accused of engaging in sexual acts with a former student.

Jason Wesley Keller, 45, of Pfafftown, former school administrator at Union Grove Christian School was sentenced to five active sentences of 12 to 15 months in jail, followed by 30 months of supervised probation.

Keller was arrested back on July 11, 2019 for a series of sex crimes he committed from 2008 to 2009, according to investigators.

According to Davidson County officials, he unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously engaged in sexual acts and indecent liberties with the student between August 15, 2008 to September 30th the same year, while he was an administrator at the school.

The Davidson County Sheriff's office said they received a report from a previous victim of a school administrator having an inappropriate relationship with them back in 2019.

Officers interviewed the person who is now an adult and ended up arresting Keller.

