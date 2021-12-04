Davidson County Health Department accepting first dose vaccine appointments all this week

According to Davidson County officials, appointments will be available to those interested from Monday, April 12 to Saturday, April 17.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County residents looking to schedule appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can now do so.

According to Davidson County officials, appointments will be available to those interested from Monday, April 12 to Saturday, April 17.

The county is accepting appointments for those 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine Monday evening, and Tuesday at the Davidson County Health Department.

According to county officials, appointments are being accepted for the Moderna vaccine Wednesday for those 18 and older at the health department.

More Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available at the Davidson County Health Department and West Campus for those 16 and older Thursday and Friday. Officials said the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine will be made available by appointment at the Health Department for those 18 and older Saturday.

Visit Davidson County’s website for more information and to schedule an appointment. You can also reach the Davidson County Health Department at (336) 236-3096.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS website.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.