'Last Call' | K9 Ranger enters retirement after vision impairment

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Grab your tissues because this might be the most heartwarming story you've hear all week.
Wednesday was a bittersweet day for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Davidson County Corporal Rebello and his K9 ranger had their last shift together. His K9 ranger had to medically retire because of a vision impairment.
As he signed off, Rebello's wife shared her gratitude for ranger's years of loyalty.
“Ranger I [wanna] thank you for the days and nights my daughter and I could breathe a little easier,” Rebello's wife said. "For your service I am grateful."
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
Ranger was recently diagnosed with a vision impairment forcing an early retirement. However, he will stay by Cpl. Rebello’s side as the Commissioners are approving Ranger to be purchased by Rebello and family. Handler’s and their K9 partners share a special bond that is hard to match in Law Enforcement. We thank both Rebello and Ranger for their service and dedication to the citizens of this county. Enjoy your retirement, Ranger!