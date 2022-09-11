'Last Call' | K9 Ranger enters retirement after vision impairment

As he signed off, Davidson County Deputy Corporal Rebello's wife shared her gratitude for ranger's years of loyalty.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Grab your tissues because this might be the most heartwarming story you've hear all week.

Wednesday was a bittersweet day for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Davidson County Corporal Rebello and his K9 ranger had their last shift together. His K9 ranger had to medically retire because of a vision impairment.

As he signed off, Rebello's wife shared her gratitude for ranger's years of loyalty.

“Ranger I [wanna] thank you for the days and nights my daughter and I could breathe a little easier,” Rebello's wife said. "For your service I am grateful."

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office released the following statement: