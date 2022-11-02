x
A Davidson County man is dead after his car runs him over in his driveway, police say

Troopers said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after his own car kills him at his home in Davidson County, according to troopers. 

Troopers were called to a residence on Lake Drive about a deadly collision Monday afternoon. 

71-year-old Marshall David Kestler was returning home as he was pulling into his driveway. 

He got out the car and it began rolling back down the driveway. As he was trying to stop his moving car, he was hit and ran over by his own car. 

Kestler was pronounced dead on the scene. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

