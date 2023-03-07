Man drowns while learning to swim at Pebble Beach in Davidson County

Deputies said they found the 26-year-old's body Sunday evening after getting the call about the drowning.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached explains how to avoid going to the ER this summer.

Davidson County Emergency Communications received a 911 call in reference to a possible drowning at the Pebble Beach Access area located at NC Hwy 8 in Denton.

The call came in around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies with the family of 26-year-old Jose Moises Ramirez-Olvera who explained that they were trying to teach him how to swim.

The family told deputies that Jose went under the water and wanted to swim to a buoy about 40 feet away and never resurfaced.

The family was franticly trying to find him but could not.

Davidson County Emergency Services, Rowan County Drive Team, and the Davidson County Rescue Squad responded to the scene and found Jose's body around 5:18 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

