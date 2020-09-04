DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County paramedic has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Davidson County Government.

The release states the person is now self-isolated and will not return to work until medically cleared.

As a result of the positive diagnosis, those receiving services from EMS have been contacted by members of the health department team and all affected surfaces have been cleaned/disinfected in accordance with CDC recommendations.

In addition, Emergency Services has implemented a protocol of temperature checks for all employees at the beginning of each shift.

Other Stories:

Restaurants offering Easter meals in Greensboro

Mother and three kids, including baby stabbed in Greensboro: Police

'I'm very high-risk so I wanted to find out' | Can the post office spread coronavirus through your mail?