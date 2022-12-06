Davidson County votes among list of school boards to get pay increase

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Commissioners voted to increase pay for school board members for the Davidson County Board of Education, City of Lexington Board of Education and City of Thomasville Board of Education at Monday night's meeting.
Davidson County School board members and vice chairs currently make $360 monthly, while the board chairs make $450 monthly. They voted to bump board members up $40 and board vice chairs up $90.
With the pay increase, school board members will get $400 monthly. Board chairs will not receive an increase.
For Lexington City and Thomasville, board members will get $300 monthly and board chairs will get $350 monthly.
Lexington City board members and chairs currently make $200 monthly. Monday night's move is a $100 increase for board members and a $150 increase for board chairs.
Thomasville City board members and chairs currently make $125 monthly. This move will allow board members to make $175 monthly and board chairs to make $225 monthly.