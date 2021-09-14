WATCH LIVE | Davidson County Schools Board of Education to discuss mask policy

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Schools will hold a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to discuss the current mask policy.
School board members voted to revisit the policy. They are also expected to discuss the current state of COVID-19 within schools in the county’s school system.
As of Friday, Sept. 10, there were 260 confirmed COVID cases among students. Additionally, 273 students were in quarantine. The school district said 48 staff members tested positive and 29 other staff members were in quarantine.