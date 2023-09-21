Davidson County Senior Services tests Meals-on-Wheels deliveries by DoorDash as Forsyth County looks for additional volunteers

Davidson County is participating in a pilot program that, in a pinch, would allow DoorDash to deliver for Meals-on-Wheels.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Meals on Wheels provides homebound older adults with a hot meal and a wellness check, five days a week.

Volunteers remain the driving force behind the program.

Forsyth County Senior Services is currently looking for additional volunteers.

Even with 800 volunteers delivering throughout the county, they see a dip in that number throughout the fall.

Their greatest needs are in Kernersville and Lewisville areas.

They are asking the community to help meet the need by giving about an hour of your time each week.

"You tend to get more out of it, then you put in. You give an hour to 90-minutes once a month, some people do it once a week, and you get so much because you know that you were appreciate it and you're doing something that matters," said Joel McIver with Forsyth County Senior Services.

Davidson County Senior Services has enough volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program.

However, if one of those volunteers is suddenly not available, that means there will be families without a meal.

The county is participating in a new pilot program with DoorDash.

The plan is to initially start serving additional seniors, beyond their current routes, and rely on Dashers if other volunteers are not available.

"DoorDash will deliver frozen meals also so some of the ones that are out too far. We would do frozen meals, which means like on a Monday they would get a box of frozen meals that has five meals in it and that would last in the whole week," said Sabrina Orman with Davidson County Senior Services.

If you'd like to volunteer you can visit the Senior Services website.

As for the new pilot program in Davidson county -- they plan to start testing out the new DoorDash deliveries over the next couple of weeks.