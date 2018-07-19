LINWOOD, NC (WFMY) - A Davidson County teenager died in a single-car crash Wednesday night according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Madisyn Yountz, 17, was driving on Lamb Road near her home in Linwood around 9:15 p.m. when she crossed the center line, then overcorrected, running off the road and hitting a mailbox and culvert. Her car overturned and landed on its tires.

Yountz wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. She died on the scene.

Highway Patrol said Yountz lived on Swicegood Road. It isn't known how fast she was going at the time.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY