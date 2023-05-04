x
15-year-old taken, found safe outside of NC, Davidson County Sheriff says

Deputies said the girl is from North Carolina but was found in another state. Other FBI agencies were involved in the search.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Another teen was taken and found safe outside of North Carolina, according to Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The 15-year-old is from North Carolina. 

FBI and outside agencies were involved in the search. 

More information will be shared during the 11:30 a.m. press conference in Davidson County. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

In March, Davidson County Sheriff's Office found a missing teen girl from Texas - locked in a shed in Lexington. Deputies said that teen met the man who took her on social media. 

