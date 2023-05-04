15-year-old taken, found safe outside of NC, Davidson County Sheriff says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Another teen was taken and found safe outside of North Carolina, according to Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
The 15-year-old is from North Carolina.
FBI and outside agencies were involved in the search.
More information will be shared during the 11:30 a.m. press conference in Davidson County.
This investigation is ongoing.
In March, Davidson County Sheriff's Office found a missing teen girl from Texas - locked in a shed in Lexington. Deputies said that teen met the man who took her on social media.