Delayed traffic light installation on Highway 109 raises safety concerns in Davidson Co.

Traffic lights were put up at the intersection of Clarksbury Church Road and NC-109 in Davidson Co. and they're not working yet, creating safety issues.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Another road that's seen recent problems is Highway 109 in Davidson County.

It has viewers like Loretta wondering why some safety measures in place aren't in practice yet.

She specifically mentions traffic lights put up at the intersection of Clarksburg Church Road that are not working yet.

On Monday, part of NC-109 was closed for over an hour due to a crash.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the state department of transportation about those traffic lights and why they weren't working yet.

The Division Nine traffic engineer says they are waiting on the signal contractor to install vehicle sensors for the light signal.

Then, they'll install permanent pavement markings.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation hopes this will be done sometime in February but says it's dependent on the weather and contractor.

