Davidson-Davie Community College celebrates the class of 2022 in-person

Forty-six high school students got a head start on college by pursuing transfer pathways through the Career & College Promise program.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, Davidson-Davie Community College returned to traditional, in-person graduation ceremony after COVID-19 forced a virtual ceremony in 2020. 

They celebrated the accomplishments of nearly 1,200 students. 

President of the college, Dr. Darrin Hartness, shared that the circumstances over the past 26 months have challenged the faculty and staff to find innovative ways to support student success and deliver instruction. 

Student Government Association President, Joshua Baker, shared a story with his classmates about being a troublemaker in high school. He said he later discovered that his former high school principal is now an administrator at Davidson-Davie. 

"This was the very moment when I realized that our past does not define our future," Barker said. 

Chair of the college board of trustees, Kevin Firquin, encouraged graduates to remember that being trustworthy and respectful would serve them well. 

"On behalf of the entire board of trustees, congratulations, class of 2022!"

 

