x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Davidson holds off No. 10 Alabama comeback, wins 79-78

Alabama scored the final nine points after Brajkovic’s 3-pointer with 2:01 left pushed it back to 79-69. But Davidson was able to run out the final seconds.
Credit: AP
Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic (35) challenges Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and made a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift Davidson to a 79-78 victory over No. 10 Alabama.

The Wildcats rolled to a 13-point lead in the second half and held on for their eighth straight win in a game scheduled to fill sudden voids in their respective schedules because of COVID-19. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter 

The Crimson Tide have dropped two of three games but stayed in this one until Jahvon Quinerly missed a potential tying free throw with four seconds left. 

Alabama scored the final nine points after Brajkovic’s 3-pointer with 2:01 left pushed it back to 79-69. But Davidson was able to run out the final seconds.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

 
 

In Other News

Money: Inflation concerns continue in 2022