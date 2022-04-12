Former Davie Co. detention officer facing charges after sneaking drugs into facility, deputies say

Franklin Bledsoe is accused of getting paid to take drug orders for inmates and deliver them to the facility.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A detention officer is facing charges after helping detention center residents bring contraband into the facility.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about a detention staff member who was said to be sneaking drugs into the detention center. An investigation found Detention Officer, Franklin Bledsoe,25, was helping bring drugs to inmates.

Bledsoe is accused of getting paid to take and deliver drug orders to inmates.

He is being charged with two felony drug counts. Bledsoe was employed with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in October 2021, until he was fired.

Two other people were charged in connection with this incident.

Tony Martin Deese,27, Davie Detention Center resident and Bledsoe are both being charged with the following felonies:

Conspire to deliver schedule 6 controlled substance

Felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Jalyn Rose Chatmon,20, has an outstanding warrant for one felony drug charge of conspiring to deliver a schedule 6 controlled substance.