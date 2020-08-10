Teen riding bike injured in Davie County crash

According to Trooper Moultrie, with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was airlifted to Brenner Children's Hospital following a crash with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

According to Trooper Moultrie, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m.

Moultrie said the driver of the truck was driving west on Sheffield when the teen who was on a bike attempted to cross the street from a driveway.