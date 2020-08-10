x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Teen riding bike injured in Davie County crash

According to Trooper Moultrie, with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was airlifted to Brenner Children's Hospital following a crash with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. 

According to Trooper Moultrie, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m. 

Moultrie said the driver of the truck was driving west on Sheffield when the teen who was on a bike attempted to cross the street from a driveway. 

The teen wasn't wearing a helmet according to Moultrie. The driver was said to have remained on the scene and wasn't injured.

Related Articles