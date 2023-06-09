'A true joy' | Davie County High School student passes away days before graduation, principal says

The Davie High School principal said senior Jordan Dickerson died at home unexpectedly Tuesday, June 6th.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A community in Davie County is mourning the loss of a high school senior who unexpectedly died Tuesday, according to the Davie County High School principal.

Principal Michael Pruitt sent a message to the school following the passing of Jordan Dickerson:

"Please pardon this late communication," Pruitt shared. "It is with a very heavy heart that I am reaching out to you tonight. One of our students, senior Jordan Dickerson, passed away unexpectedly at home today. Jordan was a true joy to know and has been described by many as a kid who lit up the room. He will be sorely missed by our students and staff. Just as I know our Davie community will rally around the Dickerson [family] and let them feel our love and support in this time of grief, please know that school staff in our counseling center are here to support students and our school community as well. Please keep Jordan, his family, loved ones, and friends in your thoughts and understand the time needed to grieve and honor Jordan."

The Davie County Superintendent also released the following message:

The Davie County Schools family expresses its deepest sympathies to the Dickerson family during this difficult time. Our dedicated school counselors and staff have been readily available to offer guidance and support to any students, faculty, or staff members requiring assistance, and will remain accessible as needed. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Dickerson family in the days to come.

