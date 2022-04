911 communications in Davie County said the call came in around 2:15 p.m. about a fire on Junction Road.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Four people are dead after a house fire in Davie County, according to the sheriff's department.

Firefighter crews are on the scene of a fire that took the lives of four people Monday afternoon.

911 communications in Davie County said the call came in around 2:15 p.m. about a fire on Junction Road.

Junction road has been closed by @DavieSheriff due to a house fire further down the road. We will work to get more information. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/0LSIkYSvdC — Crosby Sensibaugh (@sensieC) April 18, 2022

This story is developing.