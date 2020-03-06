Davie County Schools addresses video of students reenacting the death of George Floyd

The school system called the video "disturbing" and said administration can only step in to inform parents since the incident did not occur on school property.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County Schools released a statement Wednesday about a disturbing video involving students reenacting the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody. The statement reads in full:

"Davie County Schools was saddened to hear about a disturbing video involving students reenacting the death of George Floyd. The video is appalling and does not represent the views of Davie County Schools, or the character education we teach to our students.

When this situation was brought to our attention, Davie County High School administration immediately contacted the parents of the students involved. The parents were very upset, apologized and agreed to have the video removed. They were appreciative of the call. Unfortunately, the video has been copied and shared and may still be viewable in places. We ask that anyone who has access to a posting of the video, please remove it, as it is disturbing and unacceptable.