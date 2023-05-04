Davie County Schools receives threat similar to three other districts, officials say

The district explained the threats appeared to come to Davie County School officials and they said the threats are from a secure email service.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Davie County might have received an alert Monday morning for a school threat.

Davie County Schools emphasized it does not believe there is a real, credible threat.

The district explained the threats appeared to come to Davie County School officials and they said the threats are from a secure email service.

Three other districts, including Lenoir, Lexington City, and Camden have also received similar threats.

At this time, no individual schools in the Davie County District were identified.

School officials said schools have also seen an increase in threats that are not credible but are disruptive.

Officials do not believe there is a real, credible threat, but said they are working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of the students.

