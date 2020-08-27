Davie County Schools confirms 7 positive COVID-19 cases

Davie County Schools said they made sure families were aware that if there was suspicion that their student was exposed or in close contact with the students, they would have already been contacted by DCDHHS and provided with additional guidance and direction.

“We continue to work closely with Davie County Health and Human Services and are taking steps in response to these current reports. Davie County Schools will always strictly follow DCDHHS protocol moving forward for positive cases. At this time, the local health officials have advised us that there is no need to close a classroom or school. Our strict adherence to safety procedures protects everyone – the social distancing, wearing masks, and diligent handwashing. We are engaging in appropriate cleaning and disinfection measures in the schools daily. This is why we have these protocols in place, to protect students from exposure while in school. Davie County Schools takes the safety and privacy of its students and employees very seriously. We appreciate the support and are asking for respect of the privacy of the members of our community.”