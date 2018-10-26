KERNERSVILLE, N.C.-- Two children and a bus driver are okay after a wreck involving a building Friday morning around 7:39 a.m.

A NC State Highway Patrol Trooper says the driver of a La Petite Academy bus hit a building while trying to avoid hitting a car that pulled in front of the bus on the W. Mountain Street in Kernersville.

The school confirmed there two children onboard when the bus hit the building and they were not inured. The bus driver is also okay.

The building belongs to The Outdoorsman, which is a grading, land cleaning company.

The school released this statement about the crash:

"This morning, one of our buses was in an accident. Our driver took brave action with an evasive maneuver to avoid collision with another vehicle, and the bus accidentally hit a building. Two school-age children were onboard at the time, and were uninjured. First responders confirmed that the children appeared to be in good condition. Our driver was not ticketed. The authorities are investigating. Nothing is more important to us than our children’s safety."

