THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Police say a daycare bus was involved in a crash with an SUV in Thomasville on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at Holly Hill Road and Randolph Street. It involved a Ford Explorer SUV and a Kid City Daycare Center bus. Police say approximately 13 children were on the bus. None of the kids were transported to the hospital.

Davidson County EMS says several different ambulances from the county are there. They say some people were transported, but did not say who or how many.

There's no word on what caused the crash. It is under investigation.

