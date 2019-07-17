WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm an 18-year-old's body was found in a wooded area on Monday.

The man was identified as Eneas Rojas. Rojas was found near Skyline Village Apartments on Timlic Avenue Monday night around 7:20. 

Friends say Rojas had just turned 18 on July 13 and the neighborhood held a party for him. Some in the community said they heard gunshots one night recently.

Friends and family were seen holding a vigil for Rojas on Wednesday.

Vigil for 18-year-old
Vigil for Eneas Rojas.
WFMY

Police say they're in the early stages of an investigation. No other information was released.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904).

18-Year-Old Found Dead in Winston-Salem
01 / 08
An 18-year-old was found dead in Winston-Salem.
02 / 08
An 18-year-old was found dead in Winston-Salem.
03 / 08
An 18-year-old was found dead in Winston-Salem.
04 / 08
An 18-year-old was found dead in Winston-Salem.
05 / 08
An 18-year-old was found dead in Winston-Salem.
06 / 08
An 18-year-old was found dead in Winston-Salem.
07 / 08
Eneas Rojas
08 / 08
An 18-year-old was found in Winston-Salem.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple UsersAndroid Users