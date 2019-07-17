WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm an 18-year-old's body was found in a wooded area on Monday.

The man was identified as Eneas Rojas. Rojas was found near Skyline Village Apartments on Timlic Avenue Monday night around 7:20.

Friends say Rojas had just turned 18 on July 13 and the neighborhood held a party for him. Some in the community said they heard gunshots one night recently.

Friends and family were seen holding a vigil for Rojas on Wednesday.

Vigil for Eneas Rojas.

WFMY

Police say they're in the early stages of an investigation. No other information was released.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904).

