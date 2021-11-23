Man elected to public office while incarcerated in DC jail has been released

Joel Caston is now a free man after 26 years.

WASHINGTON — The first person elected to D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission while behind bars is starting a new chapter.

Joel Caston was released from the D.C. jail on Monday. After 26 years incarcerated, it's hard to imagine a more joyful homecoming.

Dozens of family members and supporters from the Georgetown Innocence Project welcomed Caston to freedom. They had been waiting in the cold for hours before welcoming him with cheers and hugs.

Caston had a remarkable impact behind the walls of the jail. After he was convicted of killing a teen in a D.C. parking lot in 1994 -- a wrongful conviction, he says -- Caston became a worship leader, a financial literacy instructor and a mentor. He wrote a memoir and taught himself Mandarin and Arabic.

Then, in June, the voters in the neighborhood which includes the DC jail -- mostly incarcerated people -- elected him as an ANC Commissioner. He was the first person incarcerated in the jail to be elected to public office in the District.

He'll represent the jail, the women's center, and the luxury apartments across the street. The now 44-year-old said the first thing he wants to do is celebrate his mom, but then he wants to get to work.

Caston says he plans to get a place to live in the neighborhood and continue his work in office.